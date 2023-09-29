Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations start in Pakistan

China Cultural Center in Pakistan launched a series of online activities to celebrate the 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival: ‘A MoonMoment to Remember’ in Pakistan and for people around the world.

The “My Mid-Autumn Festival in China” video series and other colorful events are part of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Pakistan, which is being organized by the China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival, falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, when the moon is at its fullest. The festival this year begins on Sept 29 and will continue till October combined with the Chinese National Day’s Celebrations on October 1st.

In Chinese culture, the Mid-Autumn festival celebration always symbolizes reunion. Having great feast in round-shape tables and admiring the full moon are the hallmark traditions of this festival because a round shape symbolizes completeness and reunion.

Activities such as theme videos, performances, and other content showcasing Chinese Nation’s celebration for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival will be displayed and published on Cultural Counsellor and Director China Cultural Centre in Pakistan H.E. Zhang Heqing’s twitter, Cultural Center’s Official WeChat Channel, as well as Official Facebook Page of China Cultural Centre in Pakistan.