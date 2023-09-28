ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani YouTubers deny applying for Indian visa

In the midst of rumors that India’s visa for the ICC World Cup 2023 has been denied, Pakistani YouTubers have categorically denied these reports, claiming that they did not apply for it.

According to social media reports, YouTubers Nadir Ali, Momin Saqib, Saadur Rehman aka “Ducky Bhai,” and an Indian TikToker based in the UAE known as “Love Khaani,” who poses as a Pakistani, have not been granted visas for the mega event.

These rumors gained attention as a result of unexpected delays in the issuance of visas to Pakistani players who had to change their plans for the tournament and arrived in Hyderabad last night.

In response to these allegations, Ducky Bhai stated that there are rumors circulating that he applied for an Indian visa for the ICC World Cup 2023, which was denied.

"Please know this is completely FAKE news. I never applied for any visa related to this event. Always check the facts before believing and spreading any news," he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Please know this is completely FAKE news. I never applied for any visa related to this event. Always check the facts before believing and spreading any news,” he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

On the other hand, Momin Saqib also termed these reports “fake” and urged everyone to not rely on unreliable sources.

"There's news circulating that my Indian visa got rejected. Just to clear the air, I haven't even applied yet! I'd also like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of fact-checking & verifying news from authentic sources before spreading misinformation Thank you."

“There’s news circulating that my Indian visa got rejected. Just to clear the air, I haven’t even applied yet! I’d also like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of fact-checking & verifying news from authentic sources before spreading misinformation Thank you.”

It should be noted that Pakistani fans and journalists are still awaiting visas for the main event.

The tournament consists of 48 matches played over 46 days at ten different venues, with the final scheduled for November 19.

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches in Hyderabad, against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands before facing archrival India on October 14 at the over 130,000-seat Ahmedabad Stadium.

On October 8, India will kick off their campaign against Australia, followed by a highly anticipated match against Pakistan.