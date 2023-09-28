Sudden drop in gold prices shakes market

As of Wednesday, the cost of a tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stood at Rs205,000, with the price for 10 grams at Rs. 175,754 in the local bullion market. For those interested in 22-karat gold, one tola of this variety was priced at Rs188,833, while the price for 10 grams was Rs. 161,109 according to the bullion market. The gold market in Pakistan has seen an unexpected and significant dip in prices a fourth consecutive day, leaving both consumers and investors puzzled. This sudden fluctuation in gold prices has been primarily attributed to the influence of the international gold market, known for its inherent volatility. It’s essential to note that these prices are specific to local gold markets and Sarafa Markets across various cities in Pakistan. However, the absence of official gold rates has left consumers visiting jewelry shops in a state of confusion. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, which typically releases daily gold prices, has refrained from doing so. Consequently, individuals closely tracking the gold market are advised to remain vigilant as rates continue to fluctuate based on global developments in the world of gold.