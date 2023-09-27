Begging abroad

The disclosure that a growing number of beggars from Pakistan are moving abroad, spurring human trafficking, is a deeply disturbing one. It is a reminder of the country’s dire economic situation and the desperation that many people are facing. It is also a reminder of the failure of the Pakistani government to provide for its citizens. The fact that so many people are willing to beg on the streets of foreign countries is a testament to the lack of opportunities and the widespread poverty in Pakistan.

The government must do more to create jobs and improve the lives of its people. It must also take steps to crack down on human trafficking and to protect its citizens from exploitation.

In addition to the problem of beggars, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis was also informed that a significant number of pickpockets arrested in holy sites like Haram are also Pakistani nationals. This is another matter of great concern. The committee also discussed the issue of skilled and unskilled labor leaving the country. Pakistan has a long history of exporting skilled labour, and this has been a major source of foreign remittances. However, in recent years, the country has been losing out to other countries in terms of skilled labour exports.

This is a challenge for Pakistan, as it needs to improve the skills of its workforce in order to meet the demands of foreign employers. The government must invest in education and training programs to ensure that Pakistani workers have the skills they need to compete in the global market.

It is also important to note that Pakistan has a large number of unemployed engineers. The government must take steps to create jobs for these engineers and to prevent them from leaving the country.

The committee was also informed that Bangladesh and India have surpassed Pakistan in terms of skilled labor exports. This is a matter of concern, as it shows that Pakistan is losing its competitive edge in this important sector.

The government must take steps to address the concerns of foreign employers about the skills and trustworthiness of Pakistani workers. This can be done by improving the quality of education and training programs in Pakistan. It is also important to promote a culture of honesty and integrity among Pakistani workers.

The challenges facing Pakistan in terms of skilled labour exports are complex, but they must be addressed if the country is to remain competitive in the global market. The government must invest in education and training, promote a culture of honesty and integrity, and address the concerns of foreign employers. *