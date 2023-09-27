Pakistan’s UNGA Odyssey 2023

The United Nations (UN) was founded in 1945 as a multilateral forum to bring peace and stability in the world and address issues that may lead world to another man-made catastrophic event. How much UN has been able to meet its mandate is debatable but it is an international system that has been functioning since then, albeit on the wish and whims of powerful members. One of its six organs is United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which meets every year in the month of September and affords a platform to all the member states to put across their view of the world. This year since Pakistan has an interim setup, caretaker Prime Minister attended the conference and addressed the forum on behalf of government of Pakistan.

The prime minister while addressing the UNGA apprised the house on the repercussions of intensifying ‘Great Power’ competition on the developing world. He stressed on the importance of cooperation between major powers to address global issue like health, climate change, clean energy etc. as the impact of even localized events is global such as due to Ukraine war there is a crisis of food and energy security, especially for Global South and the developing countries. He further highlighted that the rise in unilateralism has resulted in declining UN effectiveness to resolve and manage conflicts. The Prime Minister also mentioned about adverse impact of the climate change and reminded major players in international politics of their responsibility to assist most affected countries including Pakistan, in combating its effects.

We must apprise the world of the injustices and atrocities that prevail in front of our eyes yet remain opaque, due to so called national interests that subdue human sufferings.

He was critical of the rising trend of Islamophobia and Xenophobia across the world and showed his concern on such developments. In the regional context, he was very clear on the detrimental impact of India’s Hindutva driven politics, saffronization of state institutions and fast paced modernization of Indian Armed Forces on regional stability. He reminded the world of Indian unilateralism in IIOJ&K including abrogation of Article 370 and open defiance to UN Security Council resolutions. Additionally, he was cynical of deliberate use of falsehood and dissemination of false narratives to fuel division and stir public sentiments against other religions and neighboring countries. He highlighted the propensity of false flag operations to gain domestic political mileage disregarding disastrous consequences of such a venture on regional stability. He warned the nations of visible upsurge in efforts by some countries for reform in UN Security Council and cautioned that creating new centers of privilege will do more harm than good.

While condemning Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians, the Prime Minister lauded KSA-Iran rapprochement and its positive impact on peace and stability in the Middle East. He also explained the advantages of peace in Afghanistan for Pakistan and regional connectivity while supporting international concerns on inclusivity, female education and denying the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities. The Prime Minister of Pakistan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the international order based on UN charter, respecting territorial integrity and multilateralism and the country’s outstanding contribution to UN peace keeping operations. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s offer to India for serious and sustained dialogue for peaceful resolution of conflicts based on principle of mutual respect.

The Prime Minister’s speech was wholesome and covered topics that interest Pakistan. During the summit, the India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, surfaced which offered Pakistan a good opportunity to highlight age old Indian atrocities against the minority communities inside as well as outside India. The Indian terror campaign has now gone global where after killings in Pakistan they have resorted to killing of their so-called adversaries in countries like Canada. Pakistan was once again able to highlight Indian brutalities inside IIOJ&K and its illegal occupation against the UNGA resolutions. This Indian negation is a vivid reminder to the world that a country who doesn’t respect UNGA resolutions as a member state is vying to become UNSC member to consolidate and secure power to further terrorism, killings, atrocities and brutalities the way it wants. On the sidelines of UNGA session, the Prime Minister of Pakistan also met dignitaries around the world and exchanged ideas for cooperation and trade enhancement.

The international fora are important as these provide countries a platform to present their case. Pakistan must make use of any such opportunity and present our case as it was presented by the worthy Prime Minister. We must apprise the world of the injustices and atrocities that prevail in front of our eyes yet remain opaque, due to so called national interests that subdue human sufferings. If multilateralism is the concept behind the UN, then it must be protected and projected regardless of the undue national interests of the powerful nations.

The writer is associated with the Institute of Regional Studies and can be reached at reema.asim81@gmail.com