Hangzhou: In Squash Men Pool A event of the 19th Asian Games, Pakistan beat Singapore at Hangzhou, China today.

Pakistan’s Zaman Noor beat Liang Aaron Jon Widjaja of Singapore 11/6, 11/6 and 11/9 in three games. In another two squash matches today, Pakistan will take on Nepal and India.

Meanwhile, a rampant Nepal rewrote the T20 international cricket record books at the Asian Games on Wednesday while China’s Zhang Yufei lay down another marker for the Paris Olympics in the swimming pool.

India meanwhile enjoyed more success in shooting, winning two golds on the fourth full day of competition in Hangzhou, with Sift Kaur Samra breaking the world record in the women’s 50m rifle three positions.

Nepal smashed a series of records on the opening day of the men’s cricket competition in a 273-run thumping of bewildered part-timers Mongolia. Nepal bludgeoned 314-3 in their 20 overs, beating the previous highest T20 men’s international innings of 278-3 by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Teenager Kushal Malla, batting number three, spearheaded the onslaught by crashing the fastest T20 international century off 34 balls. Among the other records they racked up, Dipendra Singh Airee hit a scarcely believable eight sixes in an unbeaten 52 off 10 balls.