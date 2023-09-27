Nepra asked increase in power tarrif to Rs77.31

In a move that has garnered significant attention and sparked debate, the Kot Addu Power Company has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for the approval of what could potentially become the most expensive electricity generation tariff in the country. This development comes amid ongoing discussions regarding the rising cost of electricity production in Pakistan. The Kot Addu Power Company is seeking to set the electricity tariff at a staggering Rs77.31 paisa per unit, citing substantial increases in production costs as the primary reason for this request. Currently, the initial tariff offered by the independent power producer (IPP) company stands at twenty-eight rupees per unit, signifying a considerable escalation if their proposal is accepted. In an intriguing twist to this narrative, IPP Kot Udu Power, the entity responsible for generating electricity, has been granted an extension of sixteen months during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration.This extension, however, has not come without controversy, as the Senate Power Committee recently declared it illegal, further intensifying discussions on the subject.