Jazz, NUST to power Pakistan’s first ‘5G Innovation Hackathon’

Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital operator, and the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have partnered to bring Pakistan’s first ‘5G Innovation Hackathon.’ The groundbreaking initiative aims to harness the immense potential of 5G technology and other cutting-edge innovations. It will sure augur well for addressing critical challenges in Pakistan’s key sectors, including health, education, financial services, disaster management, climate change, agri-tech and Industry 4.0. Jazz and NUST have also welcomed Code for Pakistan (CfP) as the implementation partner, having many years of experience in holding successful hackathons. In addition, National Information Technology Board (NITB) and Opps, a mobile & consumer electronics manufacturer, have also joined hands for the hackathon.

By bringing together bright minds, developers and entrepreneurs, the hackathon would serve as a breeding ground for novel ideas and solutions that could shape the future of telecommunications in Pakistan. The event would not only empower local talent but also ensure Pakistan’s presence at the forefront of digital revolution, paving the way for a more connected and innovative future.

Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer at Jazz, said, “Empowering a developing nation like Pakistan to overcome its longstanding challenges lies in the pursuit of viable solutions through digital technology, a mission championed by events like the 5G Innovation Hackathon. As Pakistan’s foremost digital operator and a trailblazer in digital innovation, Jazz is proud to have established Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab at NUST, and envisions the hackathon to bridge the gaps that challenge our nation, one 5G innovation at a time.”

Dr Hammad Cheema, Principal & Dean, SINES, NUST, said, “We are thrilled to host the 5G Innovation Hackathon at NUST, an event that brings together the brightest minds in innovation and technology to ignite creative sparks that will shape the future. I thank Jazz, NITB, and CfP for collaborating on this timely initiative as the country prepares to embark on breakthrough 5G-powered solutions that could reshape lives and livelihoods. Together, we can unlock new horizons of innovation and make a lasting impact on the country and the world.”

Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO NITB, said, “The 5G Innovation Hackathon is not just a gathering of brilliant minds and tech enthusiasts; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to propel Pakistan into the forefront of the digital era. This event is where the sparks of creativity ignite solutions that will reshape our digital services landscape and open doors to new opportunities and possibilities. Together, we are forging the path towards a more connected, efficient, and innovative nation, where the potential of 5G technology knows no bounds.”

Code for Pakistan’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaji Ahmed, expressed excitement about the upcoming event, saying, “The 5G Innovation Hackathon represents a significant step towards harnessing technology for the betterment of society. By partnering with Jazz and NUST, we aim to create a platform where innovation can thrive and where solutions to pressing challenges in Pakistan can emerge. We believe this hackathon will serve as a catalyst for innovation, where diverse minds converge to address Pakistan’s most pressing challenges.”

The 5G Innovation Hackathon invites talented individuals, researchers, students, and professionals from various backgrounds to collaborate, innovate, and address critical challenges specific to Pakistan.