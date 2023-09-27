Naqvi announces allocation of funds for Mian Chanu Stadium

Arshad Nadeem, the silver medalist in the World Javelin Championship called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office. The CM lauded his achievement and presented Arshad Nadeem with a Rs.3 million cheque in recognition of his remarkable feat. In a display of heartfelt appreciation, the chief minister exclaimed, “Kudos! we are immensely proud of you.”

Responding to Arshad Nadeem’s request, the CM also announced the allocation of funds for Mian Chanu stadium. He emphasized that Arshad Nadeem has brought honor to Pakistan by clinching the silver medal in the championship. This achievement speaks volumes about the immense potential of young Pakistani athletes who continue to shine even with limited resources, he added.

Arshad Nadeem shared his reflections on the World Athletic Championship, saying that securing second place by the narrowest of margins was a memorable moment in his career. He reiterated his determination to aim for a gold medal, aspiring to elevate Pakistan’s stature on the world stage. He also thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab government for their support.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali, Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz, secretary & DG sports, secretary information and others were also present.

A delegation of artists convened with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at the Chief Minister’s Office. Chief Minister Naqvi attentively listened to the concerns raised by the artists and assured them of prompt resolutions. Addressing the delegation, Chief Minister Naqvi empathetically acknowledged the absence of a pension system for artists, highlighting their unwavering dedication even in their advanced years.

In a significant stride towards recognizing the invaluable contributions of artists, singers, writers, and other creative individuals, the Punjab Cabinet has granted approval for the establishment of a Rs 50 crore endowment fund. This fund is poised to extend its benefits to all members of the artistic community. He affirmed that the disbursement of funds for this endowment is imminent, underscoring his commitment to the welfare of artists.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi pledged to review actionable recommendations put forth by the artists, acknowledging their pivotal role in garnering international acclaim for the nation. He emphasized the government’s steadfast support for artists and singers, reflecting their crucial significance in the cultural landscape. Notably, concerted efforts are underway to enhance the quality of stage productions.

Chief Minister Naqvi expressed a collaborative approach in advocating for the welfare of journalists alongside artists, recognizing the vital roles they play in society. He elucidated that while the temporary ban on stage dramas was instated in response to explicit content, the ultimate goal remains reform rather than harm to the industry. Stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been formulated to regulate stage plays, ensuring their content aligns with appropriate standards.

The delegation of artists extended their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister Amir Mir, and other ministers for the establishment of the Rs 50 crore endowment fund, recognizing it as a significant step forward for the artistic community. Resham, Aurangzeb Laghari, Rashid Mehmood, Kaleem Parvez, Shehzad Rafiq, Hasan Murad, Iftikhar Thakur, Gushi Khan, Arif Lohar, Waris Baig, Tarannum Naz, Ayub Khawar, Nasir Adeeb, Naeem Tahir, Javed Rizvi, Ruhi Khan, Parvaiz Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, and other distinguished artists were part of the delegation.

Present at this significant occasion were Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretary Information and Culture, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, and relevant officials.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, conducted an extensive visit to inspect the progress of the Sialkot Motorway, a project crucial for linking Gujranwala with Lahore. Accompanied by a team, Chief Minister Naqvi traversed the 15.2 km stretch from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu in an ordinary vehicle, meticulously examining the earthwork and stone-laying advancements, as well as under-construction bridges along the route. Notably, approximately 90 percent of the earthwork for the 15.2 km link road has been accomplished, with ongoing stone-laying efforts at various points, alongside vigorous construction of bridges and subways.

This motorway will establish a direct connection between Lahore and Sialkot, extending further to Gujranwala through a two-lane road from the Wahandu Interchange to Benazir Chowk. Chief Minister Naqvi expressed contentment at the commendable pace of work and extended congratulations to the FWO project director and the dedicated team. He also announced plans for a commercial area development along this vital link road, emphasizing that the project’s completion will yield substantial long-term fuel savings.

Chief Minister Naqvi issued crucial directives to the concerned authorities, underscoring the need for adherence to the established timeline. Once finished, the journey from Gujranwala to Lahore is anticipated to be shortened to a mere 45 minutes. During the briefing, it was highlighted that the 15.2 km dual carriageway will provide excellent access to the motorway, and all available resources are being maximized to ensure timely completion. The transfer of all services from the Right of Way has already been successfully executed.

Secretary of Communication & Works, along with FWO Project Director Colonel Imran Arshad, provided Chief Minister Naqvi with a detailed progress report. The occasion was attended by officials from the Frontier Works Organization, demonstrating collective dedication towards the successful realization of this vital infrastructure project.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, conducted a late-night inspection of the Shahdara flyovers project, which is currently at an impressive 88% completion. During his visit, Chief Minister Naqvi carefully examined the ongoing construction efforts and assessed the project’s progress. He paid particular attention to the protective walls of the Shahdara flyovers and emphasized the need to accelerate construction activities. Additionally, Chief Minister Naqvi provided guidance to the contractor overseeing the bridges’ construction, urging them to adhere to the project’s established timeline.

Expressing full support from the Punjab government, Chief Minister Naqvi conveyed a strong message that the project should be wrapped up by the middle of the upcoming month, and any delays attributable to adverse weather conditions should be countered by deploying additional resources. He stressed the importance of sustained hard work to ensure the timely completion of the Shahdara flyovers project. Naqvi underscored that once finished, the project would bring a lasting solution to the traffic congestion issues plaguing the city’s primary entry and exit routes.

Furthermore, the successful conclusion of the Shahdara Chowk flyover project is expected to significantly ease the movement of approximately 300,000 vehicles daily. During his visit, Chief Minister Naqvi received detailed briefings from Chief Engineer LDA and the project contractor, providing valuable insights into the progress achieved thus far. The occasion was attended by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, along with the Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers.