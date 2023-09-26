Pashtun Culture Day celebrated in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal

The Pashtun Culture Day was celebrated in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal. In this connection, cultural shows and other programs were held by different social organisations and political parties. Meanwhile, in a message, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki congratulated the Pashtuns.

He said that this is the high time to portray the soft image of Pashtuns through philanthropy and hospitality.

Various cultural events and musical performances were held in different cities including Quetta, Loralai, Pishin, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob and Duki and other Pashtun-dominated districts of the province to mark the day.

Pashtun men, women and children wore traditional attires to take part in the festivities. Attan, a Pashtun community dance, was also performed in the events.

During culture shows, the participants were attired in traditional dress followed by folk music performances, literary events, aiming to promote culture, customs, food and several other aspects of the Pashtun culture famous across the globe.