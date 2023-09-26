Cement exports surge by over 130% to $39.6 million in FY 2023-24

The cement exports from Pakistan surged by 130.24 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Pakistan earned $39.641 million by exporting cement during July-August (2023-24) as compared to its exports of $17.217 million during July-August (2022-23), a growth of over 130 per cent, according to the latest PBS data.

On a year-on-year basis, cement exports from the country witnessed an increase of 102.74 per cent during August 2023 as compared to the same month last year. The cement exports in August 2023 were recorded at $23.496 million, compared to the exports of $11.589 million in August 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the cement exports from the country witnessed an increase of 45.53 per cent during August 2023 when compared to the exports of $16.145 million in July 2023, PBS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall trade deficit contracted by 40.29 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-August (2023-24) was recorded at $3.763 billion as against the deficit of $6.302 billion in July-August (2022-23), showing negative growth of 40.29 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports declined by 6.38 per cent to $4.431 billion compared to the exports of $4.733 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, imports narrowed by 25.75 per cent and were recorded at $8.194 billion compared to $11.035 billion last year, according to PBS data.