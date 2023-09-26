Emerging trends in IT

Information technology refers to the development, use and maintenance, of computer software, networks and systems. It includes the application in terms of network processing, research and management skills. It carves distinction between purpose-built machines which perform a limited scope of functions and computing machines that can program various tasks.

Tracing the Tech Trajectories of India and Pakistan – FinalIn the rapidly evolving landscape of global technology, the Asian subcontinent holds a unique position with two of its nations, India and Pakistan, emerging as significant players. Since their twin birth in 1947, the two countries have traced different trajectories in technological advancement, each crafting a unique narrative informed by distinct socio-political contexts and strategic priorities.

While India, often termed the world’s back office, has harnessed its vast talent pool to become an IT powerhouse, Pakistan, despite its challenges, has fostered a technology ecosystem ripe with potential and promise. This article delves into a comparative exploration of their technological journeys, unraveling the complexities of their IT sectors, startup ecosystems, and governmental initiatives. The foundations for their contrasting trajectories were laid at their simultaneous inception in 1947. As fledgling nations, they faced the monumental task of nation-building and the shaping of their futures, with India giving precedence to education and Pakistan compelled to invest significantly in its infrastructure, safety and defense. This strategic prioritization reflected itself in the educational landscape of the two countries.

In India, the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in 1950 signaled a commitment to developing a technically proficient workforce. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was founded even earlier, in the 1920s. Yet, the IITs have achieved more prominent global recognition and success. This divergence underscores the impact of national priorities, investment in research and development, international collaborations, and institutional structures on the success of educational establishments and their contributions to the technological advancement of nations.

India’s prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have consistently proven their excellence in engineering education, with a total of 23 IITs spread across the country. In a remarkable achievement, five of these IITs have secured a position in the top 100 QS world rankings for Engineering in the year 2023. IIT Bombay leads the pack at an impressive 47th position, closely followed by IIT Delhi at 48th. Additionally, IIT Madras stands strong at 68th place, while IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur secure commendable spots at 82nd and 85th, respectively. These rankings reflect the dedication to quality education, research, and innovation fostered by these institutions.

In contrast, Pakistan’s engineering universities currently do not feature in the top 100 QS world rankings for Engineering. Notable universities such as NUST are ranked at 160th, COMSATS at 267th, and UET at 279th.According to research conducted by ThePrint, a leading Indian online newspaper, and a study of a compiled list shared by IIT Delhi’s alumni network, a significant 85 percent of the founders and CEOs of prominent startups such as Google (led by Sundar Pichai), Infosys (co-founded by N.R. Narayana Murthy), Snapdeal (co-founded by Rohit Bansal), Flipkart (founded by Sachin Bhansal), Zomato (founded by Deepinder Goyal), and Palo Alto Networks (led by Nikesh Arora) have an engineering background. Notably, more than half of these founders have graduated from the renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), widely recognized for their strong foundation in technical education. Rohit Koshy, former president of the IIT Delhi Alumni Association and co-chair of the PanIIT Global Conference 2021, affirms that the conducive environment at IITs and the extensive networking opportunities established over the years contribute to their favorable ecosystem for fostering startups. According to StrideOne’s report, India boasts over 60,000 registered startups, which have the potential to contribute 4-5% to the country’s GDP in the next 3-5 years. As per the Economic Survey 2021-22, India ranks as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, following the United States and China. The registration of new startups is projected to grow at a yearly rate of 25% from 2022 to 2027. In 2022, entrepreneurs in India contributed INR 139 billion to the national GDP, marking a 9.6% increase from 2021.The startup ecosystems of India and Pakistan, although distinct in their stages of development, demonstrate exciting potential for growth and innovation. India’s startup scene is particularly vibrant, boasting several unicorns, privately-owned startup businesses that have reached a valuation of more than $1 billion. As of 2022, India is home to an impressive 107 such unicorns, spanning diverse tech sectors such as e-commerce, edtech, fintech, and SaaS. A prime example would be the edtech startup Byju’s, which, with its valuation crossing $22 billion in 2022, has made quality education accessible across the country.

On the other hand, Pakistan, while nascent in comparison, is nurturing a promising startup ecosystem of its own. An increasing interest from venture capitalists, both domestic and international, underscores the growing confidence in Pakistan’s startup potential. Successful startups in e-commerce like Daraz, and fintech firms like Finja are examples of the innovation brewing in the country. While the road to unicorn status may be a bit longer for Pakistani startups, the increased investments and successful early-stage startups point towards a promising future for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape. Recognizing the instrumental role of technology in driving economic growth and societal development, both India and Pakistan have embarked on ambitious government-led initiatives to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.