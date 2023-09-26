Surge in Economic Squalls Impacting Students

Two weeks into the fall semester at a business school in Karachi, an email arrived in the inboxes of students while many of them hurried between classes. The email began gently but bore the heart-wrenching news of a 13% increase in tuition fees. A similar scenario unfolded for students at another business school in Lahore, where the entire fee structure shifted from a flat fee model to a credit-hour-based system. Regardless of the institution’s name, the emotions felt by the students were the same-depression, dejection, and a growing disconnect with the education system, regardless of the reasons cited by their administrations.

What these two schools have in common is a unilateral approach by their administrations. Although these institutions profess to uphold principles of diversity, equity, and inclusivity, their actions fail to substantiate these ideals in practical terms. It’s worth noting that a significant majority of these colleges’ student bodies consist of the top 4% of Pakistan, based on their previous A-class school education. These students are nurtured to be vocal about their rights and resist any imposition of authority. The authoritarian stance of the administration contradicts the principles these students have learned throughout their lives. If left unchecked, this trend threatens the fragile inclusivity and remaining democratic norms in our premier universities. Unfortunately, history reminds us that our beleaguered academic system often endures such upheavals.

The burden of increased financial obligations can lead to depression, anxiety, and a multitude of challenges that compromise students’ academic performance and overall well-being.

The psychological effects of fee hikes are often underestimated during these decisions. Students who are expected to excel academically and foster innovation, creativity, and societal well-being may face various dangers. Foremost among these is depression. As students witness these financial burdens placed upon their already struggling families, especially during times of severe economic hardship, they perceive themselves as the primary source of additional financial strain on their families. This mounting stress and anxiety build psychological pressure. These pressures and troubles often go unshared, compounding the burden until it becomes overwhelming. The academic expectations from their families to excel further intensify their stress, draining their concentration with fears of debt and fee payments.

I personally witness many students daily who struggle to cover their expenses. They either skip meals or take on multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet. This additional workload compromises their academic performance. Financial matters are among the leading causes of college dropouts. Students who engage in off-campus jobs have their focus divided among various responsibilities, as no one hands out money freely-a principle beyond dispute. Their employers seek to extract maximum effort, leaving little room for academic requirements.

One recent firsthand experience involves my friend (note: the reason behind this article). When I contemplate his daily schedule, it’s deeply unsettling. His daily commute to the university from his home takes an hour in the morning. After a full day of classes, he leaves the campus immediately because he must take three different tuitions at three different locations. He returns home at 11pm in the night. He had been relying on financial aid from the university since he joined. However, this year, around the financial aid deadline, his phone and laptop were snatched on the road, causing him to miss the deadline. Now, he’s desperately seeking extensions from relevant authorities, but the response remains unclear. Witnessing his anxiety about his future makes me realize the plight of hundreds of students around me. It’s heartbreaking to see oneself left with limited, less-preferred options.

Moreover, the financial cost of living heavily influences students’ career choices. It’s difficult to fathom that someone would spend their life in a profession they dislike solely to meet their cost of living. However, the rising cost of living is compelling our students to prioritize jobs based on financial rewards rather than work satisfaction. According to HR Grapevine, Gen Z workers are delaying their dream jobs, with two-thirds of young people lowering their expectations for the future due to the escalating cost of living. Our students are forced to prioritize jobs primarily for their financial benefits, often at the expense of their personal preferences and mental well-being.

The crumbling economic landscape of our country adds to students’ discontent regarding their future career choices. Pakistan currently faces a discount rate of 22%, with private lending by banks decreasing by 176% from the last year. This means very few loans are being extended to aspiring entrepreneurs. This compels us to embrace the notion of job-hunting and accepting any job available, regardless of personal preference or mental health considerations.

The psychological impact of tuition fee hikes on students is profound and often underestimated during decision-making processes. The burden of increased financial obligations can lead to depression, anxiety, and a multitude of challenges that compromise students’ academic performance and overall well-being. It is imperative that educational institutions and policymakers take these factors into account when making decisions about fee structures and strive to provide support to students facing financial hardships.

The justifications given by the administrations only after the severe backlash by students are always unsatisfying. They support their decisions by saying that they are on a more disadvantaged position than the students since they have to cut their costs/realign it. Transparency, however, suggests that the institutions should show the relevant evidences of slashing their necessary/ unnecessary expenses to the students who are main stakeholders. Accountability and transparency are uncalled for in the teaching curriculums if the institutions preaching such things are not interested in doing them. Are the administrations ready to take students on board for consultations about such decisions?

The writer is a student at IBA Karachi. He can be reached at a.kaleem@khi.iba.edu.pk