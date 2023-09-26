Reviving Pakistan Post

For many of us, the long queues at NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) centers have been a frustrating aspect of accessing government services. However, a recent development offers a glimmer of hope and convenience for citizens tired of these arduous waits – Pakistan Post will now provide various government facilities, including the renewal of national identity cards. This initiative is the result of a 10-year agreement between NADRA and Pakistan Post, aimed at bringing essential services closer to the people and easing the burden on NADRA centers.

Under this agreement, special counters have been established at Pakistan Post offices for the replacement of lost identity cards, registration of changes in marital status, and the issuance of new national identity cards up to one year after expiry. This expansion of services represents a positive step towards more accessible and efficient public service delivery, and it should not stop here.

One can’t help but consider the potential for extending these services to include passport-related matters. The lines at passport offices across the country are similarly notorious for their length and wait times. By leveraging the reach and infrastructure of Pakistan Post, the government could further alleviate this burden on citizens seeking these essential documents.

The move to utilize Pakistan Post for such services is a nod to the department’s historical significance in serving the public. In the early decades of Pakistan’s existence, the postal department played a vital role in delivering pensions, handling financial transactions, facilitating bill payments, and serving as the primary correspondence system. It was an essential part of the nation’s infrastructure, ensuring connectivity and access to essential services.

While the post offices remain ubiquitous, their role has diminished over the years as the private sector has stepped in to provide similar services with greater efficiency. Government policies and attention have been lacking, resulting in financial losses for the postal department. This predicament is not unique to Pakistan Post; other government institutions like Railways and PIA have faced similar challenges for decades. Some of these institutions have undergone privatization and have shown improvements under private ownership.

This transformation would not only benefit the public but also open new avenues for revenue generation through e-commerce, logistics, and other modern postal services. *