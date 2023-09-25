Naqvi lauds establishment of Interfaith Dialogue Table for promotion of harmony

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi marked the start the 400th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) today. CM Mohsin Naqvi laid wreath and flowers on the Mazar. Mohsin Naqvi specially prayed for the progress, prosperity, peace and stability of the country and the nation. Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, SMBR, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Information, DG Walled City Authority of Lahore, Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, religious scholars, Sikhs, Hindus, prominent personalities of Christian community and other officials were also present on the occasion. CM Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated Library and Interfaith Dialogue Table and inspected the Library and Interfaith Dialogue Table. Mohsin Naqvi lauded the step to establish Interfaith Dialogue Table for the promotion of interfaith harmony. CM Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of Model Langar Khana at the Mazar of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA). The agreement was signed between Auqaf department and Madina Foundation for the construction of Model Langar Khana. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Punjab government has made nice arrangements in order to provide best facilities to the devotees of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA).

The devotees coming to participate in the Urs celebrations are our guests and we will completely take care of them, added Mohsin Naqvi. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons after participating in the inaugural ceremony of the Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) said that he congratulates all devotees at the start of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA). A Langar Khana will be built with the collaboration of Madina Foundation at the Mazar of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA). The restoration of a library at the Mazar of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) is a splendid work. The Walled City Authority Lahore is doing dozens of work for the renovation and restoration of historical buildings in Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi said that he made numerous visits during his China visit keeping in view the interests of the people. The Chinese technology and skills will be utilized for the resolution of public problems. Discussion was held with the Chinese officials on meat export technology, experiences of tourism and sharing observations. The Chinese experts will soon sit together with our officials for the elimination of smog. One Window Operation of China is glorious as all the needs are fulfilled in a single office and in a single day. We are trying our utmost for the eradication of inflation. A crackdown with full force is being launched for the elimination of hoarding. We are launching a crackdown to control the price of each and every commodity. All possible steps are being utilized for the elimination of conjunctivitis. There is a scope of federal government in few matters and the price of electricity is authority of the federal government.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi right after reaching Lahore paid a visit to the Ghora Chowk flyover and Khalid Butt Chowk underpass projects early morning today.CM Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the workers working on these projects and commended the workers on seeing work being done till early in the morning. Mohsin Naqvi inspected construction work of both the projects and reviewed progress being made on the projects.CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing to make more effective preventive arrangements surrounding the projects during rains asserted to ensure effective traffic management during ongoing work on the projects. Mohsin Naqvi underlined that the citizens will be provided facilitation and ease in their transportation with the completion of both the projects adding that a signal-free corridor will be completed from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the International Newspaper Readership Day stated that newspapers are the most authentic source of accurate information. Newspapers used to be a significant part of every society, remains to date and will remain so in future as well. The importance of newspapers with regard to awaken public awareness is worth acknowledging. Newspapers played an unforgettable role for the promotion of independent democratic values in every society. Newspapers played a pivotal role to awake awareness among the public about the importance of a separate homeland during the struggle of the Pakistan movement. No doubt the reading habit of newspapers has lessened in the digital world but it cannot be abandoned. CM Mohsin Naqvi outlined that newspaper reading provides an easy and cheap access to accurate information. Despite the presence of electronic and digital media, newspapers are still the best source of information for the readers. Newspaper reading not only widens readers command on the language but also richness of words.

Another mega project for the facilitation of people of Punjab. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of both the packages of Bund Road Elevated Project. CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about the project by the Chief Engineer LDA. 7.3 KM long Controlled Access Bund Road Corridor project will be constructed in 4 months. CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing to complete the project within stipulated period of time asserted that excellent arrangements should be made to maintain the traffic flow during work on the project. Controlled Access Corridor in the package-1 will be constructed from Niazi up to Sagian Interchange and in the package-2 from Sagian Interchange up to Babu Sabu Interchange. Under the project, a dual high rise road will be constructed consisting of four lanes. Roads will be constructed in the surroundings of Controlled Access Corridor project. Nine subways will be constructed for the pedestrians and dual traffic. Daily 130,000 vehicles will pass with the completion of Controlled Access Corridor project. Saving of crores of rupees will be made with regard to time and fuel with the completion of Controlled Access Corridor. Accidents and environmental pollution will be reduced due to Controlled Access Corridor. It was informed during the briefing that under the project, construction of Niazi Interchange up to Sagian Interchange Corridor will be made in the package-1. The length of package-1 will be 3.65 KM.

The total duration of the completion of this package is four months. Under the project in package-1, four vehicular and pedestrian subways will be constructed for the traffic and pedestrians. Under package-2, Sagian Interchange up to Babu Sabu Interchange will be constructed. The length of package-2 is 3.65 KM. The total duration of the completion of the project is four months. Under the project in package-2 five vehicular and pedestrian subways will be constructed for the traffic and pedestrians. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons said that the traffic circle of Lahore will be completed with the completion of Bund Road Access Project. 7.3 KM long Bund Road project will be completed in 120 days approximately. We would try that the Bund Road project should be completed before December. An easy and quick access will be possible from any area of Lahore up to the motorway with the completion of Bund Road project. Discussion of technology transfer was held in China. We will succeed in bringing new technology in IT, dairy development, agriculture, industry and other sectors. All will soon witness fruits of China visit. Working groups are being established to bring reforms in the medical universities of Punjab. Sahiwal and Bahawalpur “Sister Cities” agreement with the Chinese cities was signed in a single day. Whichever next government comes it is desired to set the matters right. Conjunctivitis has spread not only in Punjab but across Pakistan. Water drainage is a big issue of Punjab and a huge amount is required to change the water drainage system. We are trying to make operational existing drainage system in every city of Punjab. Development projects will be completed within stipulated time. I do not reply to the statements of politicians. Steps are being taken on daily basis for the eradication of smog. Chief Secretary said that we have taken the elimination of smog as a challenge. Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, DGPR, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, CTO Lahore, acting DG LDA, MD NESPAK and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.