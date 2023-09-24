Weekly inflation soars to 0.93%

Annual inflation rate at staggering 38.67%. The weekly inflation witnessed an increase of 0.93 percent during the week ended on September 22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

Pakistan is grappling with unprecedented levels of inflation as the recent surge in petroleum product prices continues to affect the economy.

The latest data from the Bureau of Statistics reveals that the weekly inflation rate surged by 0.93%, pushing the annual inflation rate to a staggering 38.67%. These alarming figures have had a devastating impact on the nation, particularly those with lower incomes. Inflation has hit low-income earners hardest, with those making up to 17 thousand rupees per month facing a record inflation rate of 38.27%.

The situation becomes even direr for individuals earning between 17 and 23 thousand rupees per month, as their inflation rate has spiked to a staggering 41%.

Even those with a monthly income of 30 thousand rupees are not spared, experiencing an alarming inflation rate of 39.84%. The recent surge in petroleum prices has played a significant role in this inflationary spiral. In just one week, the prices of petroleum products increased by Rs26.2, adding to the financial woes of ordinary citizens who rely heavily on affordable fuel for transportation and power generation.

Furthermore, the cost of basic food items has seen significant fluctuations. Chicken prices have surged by a staggering 31 rupees 26 paisas per kilogram in a single week. Garlic now costs Rs24.1 more per kilogram. Even the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has surged by Rs14.4 in just one week.

The report also mentions that lentils like masoor, mung, and mash have become more expensive, making it even harder for families who are already having a tough time with their budgets. But there’s some good news too – the price of tomatoes has gone down by 12 rupees and 39 paisa for every kilogram, and sugar is now 5 rupees and 91 paise cheaper per kilogram.

