Pak exhibitors enthusiastic to explore opportunities at China-Arab States Expo

The Pakistani exhibitors are eagerly looking forward to exploring new opportunities at the Sixth China-Arab States Expo, which kicked off in Yinchuan, capital city of China’s northwest autonomous region of Ningxia on Thursday

The event serves as a platform for businesses from China and Arab countries to come together and foster economic cooperation with the world, said Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counselor at the Guangzhou Consulate of Pakistan.

Muhammad Irfan told China Economic Net (CEN) that Pakistan, being a key player in the region, recognizes the importance of strengthening its ties with China in terms of trade and investments. The participation of Pakistani exhibitors at this event signifies their commitment to expanding bilateral trade relations and tapping into potential business prospects.

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative has already paved the way for increased trade and infrastructure development between the two countries. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a prime example of this collaboration, with major projects underway in sectors such as energy, transportation, and infrastructure,” he added.

The Commercial Counselor said more than 25 Pakistani exhibitors are showcasing their products at the four-dayexpo and they are very excited to participate and meet Chinese visitors, whereas more than 300 square meters of area is fixed for Pakistan. Shahzad Chadyala, a Pakistani exhibitor, showcased his wooden handicrafts and furniture and hand-made carved products to visitors at the China-Arab States Expo.

He said that this expo provides a platform for Pakistani businesses to engage with Chinese counterparts, explore new trade opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships.

“Pakistan handicrafts are very famous around the globe. As one of the closest allies of China in the region, Pakistan can leverage this platform to strengthen its economic cooperation and attract Chinese investments,” he added.

Five sessions of the Expo have been held in Yinchuan, Ningxia since 2013 with “Friendship, Cooperation and Win-win Development” as the principle.

According to the organisers, the previous five Expos have attracted 24 Chinese and foreign dignitaries, 318 Chinese and foreign ministerial-level officials, and over 6,000 domestic and foreign enterprises from 112 countries and regions.