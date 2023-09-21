Autism is Real, Autism exists, and so do Autistic Individuals.

Meet Abdullah, a bright-eyed, curious child who had an infectious smile that could light up a room. However, his journey through life was different from that of many other children. Abdullah didn’t respond to smiles and affection as most babies do, and his speech development was delayed. He struggled to make eye contact and often engaged in repetitive behaviors, like rocking back and forth when he became overwhelmed. These distinctive behaviors in Abdullah were early signs that led his parents to seek professional guidance. They realized that Abdullah’s unique traits were not a result of mere shyness or developmental variation but were indicative of a neurological condition—autism.

Understanding these differences was the first step towards getting Abdullah the support and interventions he needed to thrive. The challenges that Abdullah’s family faced were not unique to them. Autism is real and it’s a pressing concern in many parts of the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1 in 160 children worldwide has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Its not a product of imagination or fiction; it is a neurological condition that affects individuals in diverse ways; struggle with understanding and interpreting social cues, making it challenging to form and maintain relationships. Autistic individuals may also have difficulty with verbal and non-verbal communication, hindering their ability to express themselves effectively. Additionally, many individuals with autism exhibit repetitive behaviors or engage in narrow, intense interests.

Autism is generally considered a lifelong condition, but its impact can vary widely depending on individual factors, including early intervention, severity of symptoms, and access to resources etc. Some individuals with autism have exceptional skills and talents. Some may develop functional communication skills, engage in gainful employment, and live independently, while others may require ongoing support throughout their lives. They may face far more difficulties in finding suitable employment, forming relationships, and achieving independent living.

Countries around the globe have implemented various strategies and best practices to address the challenges faced by individuals with autism and their families. One of the most critical factors in improving outcomes for children with autism is early intervention. Research has shown that early behavioral therapies and educational interventions can significantly improve a child’s developmental outcomes and overall quality of life. Inclusive education practices should be promoted to ensure that children with autism have access to mainstream educational settings alongside their neurotypical peers. Finland and Sweden have integrated autistic students into mainstream classrooms, which promotes social interaction and peer support. Countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia have enacted legislation to protect the rights of individuals with disabilities, including autism. These laws prohibit discrimination in employment, education, and public accommodations, ensuring equal opportunities for autistic individuals. Establishment of vocational training support programs in Denmark and Germany etc. aims at helping such persons acquire job skills, find meaningful employment, and integrate into the workforce.

Knowing about autism is not just for people with autism. It’s for all because it can help people become better friends, stop bullying, work together, include everyone, and even find hidden talents in ASD effected individuals. Since, easy access to healthcare services and therapies is vital for autistic individuals, countries with universal healthcare systems i.e. Canada and several European nations provide comprehensive coverage for autism-related therapies and treatments, hence reducing the financial burden on families. Awareness campaigns on promoting autism acceptance and celebrating neurodiversity are crucial in societies at all levels. Community-based support services on Japanese model, such as respite care, housing assistance, and recreational programs, are essential for autistic individuals and their families. Counseling, training, and community support groups help families navigate the challenges associated with autism. Some countries, like the United Kingdom, have also introduced autism-friendly initiatives in public spaces, including airports, museums, and theaters. These initiatives create sensory-friendly environments and provide accommodations for autistic individuals and their families.

Summing it up, autism is not a myth; it is a real, neurological condition that affects countless lives in Pakistan and worldwide. As global awareness and efforts to address autism continue to grow, Pakistan should adapt its systems to provide better support and opportunities for individuals with autism, like young Abdullah. The challenges are substantial, but with reforms that prioritize early intervention, education, support services, awareness, and research, we can provide a brighter future for autistic population and their families.

Writer is a Educationist , specialist in women empowerment, digital transformation, and visionary leadership. She specializes in Philosophy , Virology and Immunology.

@AishaFarOOqi