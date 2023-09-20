Adam Gilchrist picks Pakistan as front-runners for ICC World Cup 2023

Green shirts to arrive in India soon, will play first warm-up match against New Zealand.Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has weighed in on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, and he’s got some interesting predictions.

According to him, the teams to watch out for in the semifinals are India, Pakistan, Australia, and England. “I think India and Pakistan could feature in the semi-finals, Australia and England are another two teams,” Gilchrist told Press Trust of India (PTI) in a recent interview.

India’s recent win in the Asia Cup has Gilchrist thinking they’ll be in great form for the Cricket World Cup. He also believes Pakistan, Australia, and England are strong contenders.

Despite Australia’s recent losses, Gilchrist remains hopeful. He thinks these losses will actually help Australia learn and get better before the ICC World Cup 2023 begins.Pakistan, on the other hand, faced disappointment in the Asia Cup and is now focusing on the Cricket World Cup 2023. They’ll arrive in India soon and have some warm-up matches to get ready.

The ICC World Cup 2023 starts on October 6, and cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see if Gilchrist’s predictions come true. It’s surely going to be an exciting tournament!.