President for collective efforts to tackle socio-economic challenges

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasized for collective efforts to tackle challenges of unemployment, rising stress in society, improving access for differently-abled persons to opportunities, and enhanced female participation in businesses and jobs.

He also underscored the importance of volunteerism and active involvement of the chambers, banking sector, and civil society to overcome the socio-economic challenges in the meeting with a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The president urged the business community to play a pivotal role in advancing social sectors and fulfilling their corporate social responsibility by helping those in need. The collaborative endeavours by the public and private sectors could bring about a positive transformation in people’s lives, particularly in the realm of social initiatives, he added.

The president stressed for the creation of an inclusive society that actively promoted female participation in socio-economic activities. He called upon the KCCI members to inspire and support women in becoming future entrepreneurs, fostering confidence and empowerment among them. He also emphasized the importance of human development and advised the business community to create more employment opportunities for women and persons with disabilities.

President Alvi acknowledged the positive impact of information technology on facilitating bank account opening and financial transactions for women. He emphasized the business community’s role in providing a conducive atmosphere for women at workplace.

He also called on the corporate sector to prioritize the welfare of workers and environmental protection, ensuring a better world for future generations.

Regarding the performance of the banking sector, President Alvi praised its achievements over the past three years. He urged the chambers to develop fast-track mechanisms to ensure quantifiable performance, with a specific goal of achieving 20 to 25% female employment within the industry.

He commended some banks in the country for achieving a remarkable 30% female employment.

The president highlighted that Pakistan had great potential with abundant natural and human resources, but there was need to provide quality education and skills to harness the competitiveness of the industrial and business sectors.

He urged the KCCI members to engage with the government and civil society to find solutions for the challenges faced by them in carrying out corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

He asked for regular meetings between KCCI and architects to ensure the creation of accessible facilities such as ramps in hospitals, shopping plazas, and industries for differently-abled individuals.