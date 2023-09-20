Healthy Lifestyle on Sale

“You are what you eat” a saying that depicts human nature through their food. A quote that, even though all and sundry is familiar with, they still never understand the significance of it. Since the dawn of time, humans have always consumed organic and profuse diets providing them with raw strength and boosting their immunity.

Humans had a profound connection with the soil. They interfaced with Nature and were blessed with both brawns and brains. “Early to bed and early to rise” was the raison ?être of every individual. Human health and diet was up to the standard. But then centuries later came a wave of mutiny against Nature. A propaganda was propelled to change the ways of it. It was the time when people began to encroach on the man’s robust for gains of a lifetime. Greed is a disease that’s only cured in the grave. A handful of people with deceptive and vulpine forces came up with the idea of creating the junk food industries and shutting down healthy food. In return of which they offered unhealthy food.

The emerging dilemma of why would anyone consume unhealthy diet, necessitated them to embark with manoeuvring people to submit to them. Hence, it led to the creation of the “Sanitary code” and “Inflation”. These industries inculcated an inaccurate idea of hygiene. Over the passage of time people were made to believe that packaged food are sterilised and free of foreign substances. On the other hand, the people who refused to entertain their fiesta, were forced to face economic crisis. Moreover, their ability to produce their own foods was also taken away. So, in between hunger and health, they had no choice to purchase their unhealthy foods. And hence the never ending cycle of grubbing money began. Since junk foods are low on minerals and vitamins, therefore, those who consumed these foods, one way or the other fall a prey to 75% of the chronic diseases, for instance, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, atherosclerosis, etc. Furthermore, to immobilise people and to keep paper money extortion at maximum, synthetic medical companies were introduced.

Today the medicine that is sold at the pharmacies is no magic bullet for the malady. It only conceals the symptoms for a while. It never heals the ailment. For instance, if you’re suffering from a headache, consuming paracetamol only gives you timely relief. It never cures the actual cause for the headache. Medical science is phenomenal only when it comes to the infections diseases, however, when you want to fix the insides of your body you require cure from the Nature. Each and every single cell of the human body is programmed for the good of it. If these are turning against the body then somewhere something is going wrong. Most likely it’s your deleterious diet.

People are taking the word of these companies for nutritious diets. People have become gullible and naive enough to consume these packaged slow poison that is harming everyone. We live in a world where organic and healthy foods cost them an arm and a leg, while resorting to a packet of biscuits or chips is very easy and affordable. We live in a world where the ability of African countries to produce their own food is taken away by these industries, leaving them on the brink of starvation. We live in a world where people justify obesity by introducing the terms of ‘body shaming’. We live in a world where parents prefer this very slow poison for their own flesh and blood. A world where we take our own health for granted. A world where people use up their health to gain wealth and later use up the same wealth to restore their health.

Humans have gone to rack and ruin. The food industries are creating diseases and the pharmaceutical industries are selling timely cures. ‘Healthy foods’ aren’t mere meals of taste, these are an investment of a lifetime. An investment from which one profits till one is on his deathbed. People may think that they aren’t strong enough to fight back. They’ve been made to think that they are weak and can’t fight inflation in order to afford their health. But power resides where man believe it resides.