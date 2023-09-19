Nawaz’s politics vital for country’s prosperity: Sanaullah

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s politics were vital for the country’s prosperity.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, Sanaullah said whenever the country is developing, some of the characters leave in desperation. If Nawaz Sharif was not ousted, the country would not have to face inflation. “If there was no plot, the country was not compelled to beg. Those who harmed the country were distributing the certificates of honesty,” he rued.

Speaking about welcoming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah said The nation will support the agenda of the country’s development by welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his return.

“Democracy was deliberately derailed. The conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif actually happens with the people of the country,” Sanaullah stated. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday decided that former interior minister Rana Sanaullah will handle the affairs pertaining to his grand welcome. PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will monitor the mobilisation of the entire party. The former premier had directed all the party leaders, who are currently present in London and other foreign countries, to return to the country within a week.