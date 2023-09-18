SC gets first-ever woman registrar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa appointed Ms. Jazeela Aslam as Registrar of the Supreme Court, making her the first woman to hold this position.

Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed has also been named Secretary to the CJP, and Abdul Sadiq has been designated as Staff Officer.

Jazeela Aslam was the District and Sessions Judge in Okara before becoming the SC Registrar. She has also worked in Kasur and Sialkot in the same capacity. Notably, she is Punjab’s most senior female District and Sessions Judge. Her judicial career began in 1994 as a Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate.

She has also worked as a Deputy Solicitor and as a professor at the Federal Judicial Academy. In addition, she was the Director of Academics at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed previously worked as a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law at Shifa Tameer-e-Milat University, where he was instrumental in establishing the Law Department. He has written eleven books and fifty research papers on subjects ranging from criminal law to international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, jurisprudence, Quranic studies, and comparative religion.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed has served as an amicus curiae to the Supreme Court and as a jurist consultant to the Federal Shariat Court in a number of cases.

Abdul Sadiq, who previously worked as the Balochistan High Court’s Security Officer, has taken on the role of Staff Officer to the CJP after being deputed during the current Chief Justice’s tenure.