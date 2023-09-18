SC gets first-ever woman registrar

The services of Lahore District and Sessions Judge Jazeela Aslam have been placed at the disposal of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The sessions judge has been appointed as the new registrar of the Supreme Court on deputation of three years, essentially becoming the first woman to be posted to the office. A notification in this regard has been issued after the approval of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. The notification was issued by LHC Registrar Khalid Bashir.

The sessions judge would remain repatriated to the Supreme Court for the specified duration, unless instructed otherwise, as per the notification.

On the other hand, the chief justice of Pakistan also appointed his staff officer and secretary. Dr Mushtaq has been appointed as the secretary to CJP Qazi Faez Isa, while Abdul Sadiq has been given the post of the CJP’s staff officer.

The Supreme Court has issued a notification of all the appointments.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, Ms Aslam, a mother of three, has an impressive educational background. She achieved first division honors in her bachelor’s degree from Kinnaird College, completed her LLB from Punjab University, and secured the second position in the competitive judicial examination of Punjab.

She has previously served as the sessions judge in Kasur and Sialkot.

Her professional journey commenced when she joined the Punjab Judicial Service as a civil judge/judicial magistrate in May 1994. Over the years, she has also served as a deputy solicitor, contributing to her diverse legal experience.

She has also served as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy, and academics director at the Punjab Judicial Academy. In 2019, Ms Aslam authored a ‘Guidelines on Writing Judgements’ for civil judges. In 2020, she prepared a report on women’s right to inheritance. Notably, ADSJ Aslam holds the distinction of being the most senior woman district and sessions judge in the province of Punjab.