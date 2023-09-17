Speakers call for following Quaid’s principles to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan organized an event titled “Quaid-e-Azam ka Tasawar-e-Pakistan”.

Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain, members of Board of Governors of Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan, Salman Farooq, Prof. Naeem Qasim, Engr. Arif Sheikh and Gazala Shaheen Wayn Members of the General Council and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where people of all religions would enjoy the welfare of life, rule of law, freedom of expression, and a strong economy.

He stressed that all should follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam in letter and spirit to steer the country out of the current economic crisis.

Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain said that Quaid-e-Azam wanted an enhanced role for the private sector in Pakistan to make it a strong economy of the region and stressed that the government should take measures for ease of doing business in the country.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam believed in the rule of law and the protection of the human rights of all communities in Pakistan, which should be ensured in the country.

He stressed that the government should open borders to promote trade with neighbouring countries that would bring progress and prosperity to the region.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that Quaid-e-Azam had stressed concentrating on the well-being of the people to make Pakistan a happy and prosperous country, but the current situation was against his vision as the people are suffering from record high inflation and high cost of living.

He stressed that all political parties should sit together to find a way forward for the economy to put it on the path of sustainable development.

He stressed that the government should focus on promoting ease of doing business to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous economy.

Zafar Bakhtawari, a member of the General Council of Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan said that Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned a united Pakistan people of all religions would live with harmony, but unfortunately, the enemies of Pakistan have created polarization and hybrid war in Pakistan creating more divisions in society.