SC verdict not linked to cases against Nawaz: Tarar

Former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Saturday that the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in line with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case was not linked to the cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, Tarar asserted: “The verdict over the NAB amendments has nothing to do with the return of Nawaz Sharif.” Tarar underscored the importance of uplifting democracy, saying, “There is a dire need to hold simultaneous elections in the country to see the stabilisation of the democratic process in the country.

On the other side, Amjad Pervaiz Malik said, “The acquittal of PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield case was based on pure merit.”

“The SC verdict will not have an impact on the cases against Nawaz Sharif,” Malik said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday decided that former interior minister Rana Sanaullah will handle the affairs pertaining to his grand welcome. PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will monitor the mobilisation of the entire party. The former premier had directed all the party leaders, who are currently present in London and other foreign countries, to return to the country within a week.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s legal team on Saturday gave him the greenlight to return to Pakistan.

The former prime minister presided over the key party meeting in London. On the occasion, former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz Malik briefed the meeting in line with the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country. The legal team had prepared a strategy in line with the former premier’s return.

Earlier, the PML-N senior leader Hanif Abbasi fired a fresh salvo at the Pakistan People’s Party.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Abbasi asserted, “PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will become the country’s premier for the fourth time.” He urged the party workers to get ready to welcome Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Abbasi recalled the contributions made during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. Mr Abbasi said, “During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, electricity was generated up to 10,000 megawatt (MW).”

He made it clear to ask the PML-N about the performance between 2013 and 2018. “Don’t ask about the performance of the 16 months during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). ”

“Nawaz Sharif is returning to change the country’s fate. The PML-N supremo will end the menace of terrorism, and no one from the country will leave unemployed,” said Mr Abbasi.

Mr Abbasi took a swipe at the PPP, saying, “We have never said to contest elections together with the PPP. The PPP has nothing to do with the exception of chanting the slogan Bhutto Zinda Hai!” Speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Abbasi said, “The CPEC was about to be completed when Nawaz was the country’s premier.”