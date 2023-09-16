Maulana Tariq Jamil reveals Salman Khan listens to his speeches

Maulana Tariq Jamil, the renowned Pakistani Islamic scholar, has recently revealed an unexpected connection with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. During a podcast hosted by Nadir Ali, Maulana Tariq Jamil shared that Salman Khan’s family listens to his speeches.

According to Maulana Tariq Jamil, a friend of his in Lahore informed him about Salman Khan’s interest in his speeches. He mentioned, “One of our friends in Lahore informed me that Salman Khan listens to my speeches. In fact, my friend has a business in India, and he told me that while staying in Mumbai at his partner’s house, he was introduced to Salman Khan through his partner.” To the surprise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s friend, Salman Khan asked, “‘Do you know Maulana Tariq Jamil?’ My friend inquired then, ‘How do you know him?’ In reply to his question, Salman Khan showed them the CDs of my speeches.” This revelation highlights the wide-ranging influence of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s speeches, which resonate not only in Pakistan but also reach audiences abroad, including Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and his family.