Senate body applauds Power Division for taking swift action against line losses, electricity theft

Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Power Thursday applauded the Power Division for taking swift action against the line losses and electricity theft in different DISCOs.

The meeting held here at Old PIPS Hall Parliament Lodges with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair.

Additional Secretary, Power Division, Arshad Majid apprised that approximately around Rs one billion worth of recovery had been made in the last few days and the Power Division had also reshuffled the officers of various DISCOs to ensure its efficiency.

Saifullah Abro said that the Power Division should also reshuffled CEOs of DISCO’s and BoDs of various authority, who allegedly had acted malafide and diminishing the capacity of power sector.

The senate body expressed annoyance over the non-implementation of the committee’s recommendations relating to 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad.

The Additional Secretary, Power Division informed the ministry had constituted a committee to investigate the matter and the report wold be submitted once it was completed.

Saifullah Abro reiterated that the committee had explicitly identified irregularities in bidding process for the ‘Construction of 765KV double Circuit Transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad’ but irony was that, despite making recommendations several times to take action against the alleged officials, Power Division had not taken any action.

He further said that formation of committee was prerogative of NTDC, and the letter written by the Power Division to World Bank for identifying procurement mismanagement in bidding process held no legal standing.

Moreover, the committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the Chairman, NEPRA and its Members and decided to issue summon for Chairman NEPRA and all its Members to attend next meeting.