Sadia Imam reveals secret recipe for clear and radiant skin

Want to get spotless, radiant skin like actor Sadia Imam? Read on to learn her secret DIY recipe for facial spray.

In a recent outing on Nida Yasir’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, prominent actor Sadia Imam spilt her secret skincare routine, along with DIY facial spray with as less as only four ingredients, to get clear and glowing skin like her.

To begin with, the celebrity credited her mother for always taking special care of her diet and making her used to having more and more liquids, like fresh vegetable and fruit juices, including carrot, beetroot and even the ones that don’t taste best like bitter gourd.

Moreover, Imam shared that she has a habit of consuming blood-purifying syrups to date, as the celebrity is a firm believer in a connection between gut health and good skin. Imam mentioned that apart from having a fruit and vegetable-rich diet, she also has a habit of using their peels on her face for a natural glow. “Despite having normal skin, I use organic coconut oil or petroleum jelly as a face and body moisturizer, irrespective of seasons,” shared the celeb. She continued to share a DIY facial mist as well using coconut oil, for which you’ll also need potato juice, rice water and vitamin E capsules. Mix all the liquids together and store the prepared concoction in a spray bottle in the refrigerator, to use daily on the face, neck and hands. Imam suggested to avoid going in direct sunlight after using this spray to avoid tanning. If it is urgent, make sure to use sun protectant.