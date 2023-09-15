Why was Taylor Swift upset after winning big at mtv vmas?

After her big win at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, pop superstar Taylor Swift looked visibly upset in a video which went viral on social media. After bagging as many as nine gilded astronauts at this year’s glitzy night of MTV VMAs earlier this week, American pop queen Taylor Swift was still upset at the ceremony as she suffered an expensive loss while celebrating.

The ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker, who was dressed in a black thigh-high slit gown for the star-studded evening, accessorised her fit with $160,000 worth of bling, including a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond ring from Joseph Saidian & Sons, attached with a price tag of whopping $12,000.

Reportedly, while celebrating her big win at the awards ceremony, Swift broke the expensive ring and lost it eventually in the crowd. In the viral clip on social media, the singer seemed mortified as she showed her left index finger to the staff member while sitting in the audience.

If reports are to be believed, the luxury jewellery piece was found by the staff later, however, was not in a proper shape to be worn. Hence, she did not wear it during the final hours of the ceremony while receiving some of the last awards. Moreover, the celebrity did not attend the afterparty either.