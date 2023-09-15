KARACHI – Gold rate in Pakistan today – 15 September 2023 for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 218,200 here on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Gold rate in Pakistan today – 15 September 2023

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 187,070 per 10g as per the bullion market.

While Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 14 September 2023 was Rs. 220,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams was Rs. 188,615 in the local bullion market. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources at the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

The Gold Rate in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat gold was Rs. 220,000 per tola on 14 September 2023 and there is only a slight variation of a few hundred rupees across cities.

These Gold Prices in Pakistan are taken from the Gold Market in Karachi or Multan. These rates change at least twice daily and the post is updated periodically throughout the day.

The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal was Rs. 201,667 per tola, while the price of 10 Grams was Rs. 172,896 as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.