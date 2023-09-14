JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

Hafiz Hamdullah, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), was injured in a blast in Mastung, Balochistan, on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred near a vehicle, injuring Hamdullah and five others.

Police responded quickly to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Mustang Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sasoli said five people were injured in the Mustang blast, and three of them, including a JUI-F leader, were taken to a hospital in Quetta.

He stated that the JUI-F leader’s health is no longer in danger.