BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

LAHORE – BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2023 Lahore will be announced today at 10:00 am. The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com/ All students who have already applied to universities for undergraduate programmes are eagerly awaiting the 12th standard results for 2023. Inter Part 2 Results 2023 The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon. BISE Lahore Intermediate Part 2 Gazette download 2023 The gazette of Lahore Board will be shared here soon; stay connected for more updates. How to check BISE Lahore Intermediate Result 2023 through SMS? Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291. Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II. Bise Lahore Board Please visit https://www.biselahore.com/ to get your Results Bise Faisalabad Board Please visit http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ to get your Results Bise Sargodha Board Please visit https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/content/index.aspx to get your results Bise Bahawalpur Board Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Results Bise Gujranwala Board Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Results Bise Sahiwal Board Please visit https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ to get your Results Bise Rawalpindi Board Please visit https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ to get your Results Bise DG Khan Board Please visit https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/ to get your Results Bise Multan Board Please visit https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ to get your Results