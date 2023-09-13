BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

LAHORE – BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2023 Lahore will be announced today at 10:00 am.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com/

All students who have already applied to universities for undergraduate programmes are eagerly awaiting the 12th standard results for 2023.

Inter Part 2 Results 2023

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

BISE Lahore Intermediate Part 2 Gazette download 2023

The gazette of Lahore Board will be shared here soon; stay connected for more updates.

How to check BISE Lahore Intermediate Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

Bise Lahore Board

Please visit https://www.biselahore.com/ to get your Results

Bise Faisalabad Board

Please visit http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ to get your Results

Bise Sargodha Board

Please visit https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/content/index.aspx to get your results

Bise Bahawalpur Board

Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Results

Bise Gujranwala Board

Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Results

Bise Sahiwal Board

Please visit https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ to get your Results

Bise Rawalpindi Board

Please visit https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ to get your Results

Bise DG Khan Board

Please visit https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/ to get your Results

Bise Multan Board

Please visit https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ to get your Results