Australia bans logging in proposed koala sanctuary to save local population

New South Wales (NSW) on Tuesday banned logging in parts of the proposed Great Koala National Park to save koalas from extinction in the state.

Koalas, the tree-climbing animals native to Australia, live in the forests and are highly affected by deforestation. The NSW Department of Planning and Environment in a statement said the action “will balance our commitment to protecting environmentally sensitive areas with the development of a plan to sustain a viable timber industry and jobs.” It said while work to establish the park is carried out, the government will implement a halt to timber harvesting in 106 “koala hubs,” which cover more than 8,400 hectares of state forest.

Koala hubs cover approximately 5% of the national park assessment area, but contain 42% of recorded koala sightings in state forests since 2000, according to the press release.

The department said it will collaborate with the Forestry Corporation of NSW to discuss the next steps in the logging cessation and explore timber supply options.

“The creation of the Great Koala National Park is essential to saving koalas from extinction in New South Wales,” said Environment Minister Penny Sharpe. “The government is taking serious steps towards its creation and will work closely with the community, Aboriginal organizations and industry as the areas for inclusion in the park are assessed.”