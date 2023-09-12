Which Bollywood singer slid into Momina Iqbal’s dm?

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal revealed that an Indian Punjabi singer slid into her Instagram DM after she posted a reel video on his song.

In a recent outing on a private news channel, actor Momina Iqbal revealed that Punjabi musician B Praak, best known for sad songs like ‘Mann Bharrya’, ‘Filhaal’ and ‘Teri Mitti’, once slid into her Instagram DMs.

When asked about that one Instagram message she was most excited to receive, the celebrity named Pratik Bachan aka B Praak and revealed that it happened after a friend of hers recreated a reel with the actor on his song.

Iqbal shared that they exchanged a brief conversation after he reposted their video on his stories. Meanwhile, on the work front, Momina Iqbal is currently winning acclaim for her performance as Falak in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ – the tale of jealousy and envy co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed.

The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali. Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.