MDCAT exams conducted finally after delays

Finally Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT-2023) participated by 1, 8 0534 across the country.

Previously, the MDCAT exams schedule was changed one and another date by the council authorities. Last week, acting minister for health Dr Nadeem Jan announced the new schedule officially for September 10.

As per information shared by the PM&DC, overall 1, 8 0534 domestic candidates appeared in at the allocated exams centers across the country while 382 candidates appeared at two International centers set up in Dubai (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 185 candidates participated at the Dubai center and 197 at Saudi Arabia

It was a paper-based exam, held single day at National and international venues through provincial public admitting universities under complet supervision of the council.

In a statement PM&DC President Rizwan Taj said that the student’s bright future is top priority of the council, adding that it is quite appreciative that a large number of students seek medical education to serve the country.

The strength of the appearing candidates included as 66875 in Punjab, 40528 Sindh, 46439 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9230 in Balochistan, 926 in Gilgit, 4036 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and 12118 in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to Dr Taj, the exam was conducted in 31 cities all over Pakistan to facilitate the maximum number of candidates to appear in the exam. Cities included Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sialkot, DG Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Nawabshah, Swat, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Huripur, Larkana, Mansehra, Mirpur. The President PM&DC, himself visited different examination centers in Islamabad to ensure satisfaction of the preparation of the examination.

He added that special assistance has also been provided to few candidates who required help (with special needs/handicap) to fill answer sheets. He said it is the right of all students to fulfill their wishes and our responsibility is to help them fulfil their dreams. He also informed that to facilitate the candidates a simple examination marking pattern is kept and no negative marking will be done on wrong answers.

He said PM&DC staff have worked day and night to make all necessary arrangements to conduct MDCAT. He also said students have been provided with the best facility to appear in the exam.

He also appreciated the Vice Chancellors and examination heads of all public sector medical universities for doing a commendable job to ensure transparency in exams.

He wished all the students and parents good luck for future endeavours saying: “I know it’s a exam of a complete family not just one student I know how much it’s hard to become a doctor it’s a profession of extreme talent and hard work I wish all these students add value to the medical profession and the country.”