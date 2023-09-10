Ahmad Baig wins 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship crown

KARACHI: Ahmad Baig won the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) endorsed 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship which came to a successful conclusion at the fascinating par-72, Rayhan Hills Golf Course, Bahria, here on Sunday. This title bearing premier event of the national golf calendar was a competition for the top golf champions of the country. And in accordance with its importance, the golf arena had been prepared exceedingly well and met the required standards and for this all credit to the inspirational support of the management. The Pakistan Open was contested over four days from Sept 7 to 10. While the main professionals and top ranked amateurs fought it out over four rounds, the senior professionals and junior professionals competed over three rounds. A game of high quality was witnessed during the four rounds and though the vibrant Ahmad of Lahore sparkled and eclipsed over some very strong adversaries to emerge as the national title winner, noteworthy were the performances of top ranked professionals like M Shabbir (Islamabad), Matloob Ahmed (Garrison), M Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club), Hamza Amin (Islamabad) and Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi).

Ahmad, the leader at the start of the final round on Sunday, was not threatened by the final round excellence of invulnerables like Shabbir and Matloob and as a result of steady play over the final 18 holes emerged highly acclaimed and illustrious. As for details, Ahmad had four rounds scores of 67, 65, 68 and 73 and a championship aggregate of 273, fifteen under par. As against him Shabbir had four round scores of 68,74,68 and a final day’s 68 and his aggregate score was 278, ten under par. And he lost to Ahmad by a margin of five strokes having reduced the deficit he faced at the start of the final round by five strokes. a commendable effort indeed. Another pre tournament favourite, Matloob had admirable scores of 70, 68, 73 and 69.Overall aggregate was 280, eight under par and position wise he ended up third.

Out of the other high achievers, M Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club) aggregated 285, three under par, Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi) 287, one under par, Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 289, one over par and M Alam (Garrison) 290, two over par. Ashiq Hussain (Multan) finished at 292, four over par. M Naeem (Peshawar), Asfar Ali (Karachi Port Trust), Akber Mehoze (Gymkhana) and M Shahzad (Lahore Garrison) were bunched together at a four rounds aggregate score of 293. The seniors professional event was won by Nisar Hussain (PAF) with three rounds scores of 77, 71 and 75 and a total of 223. Raja Iftikhar Hussain (Rawalpindi) was the runner-up and M Akram (Gymkhana) came third. Top performer amongst junior professionals was Ashass Amjad of Airmen Golf Club followed by Sahil Shah (DHA Karachi) and Shahbaz Ali (Lahore Garrison).