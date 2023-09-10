Dr Yasmin, Khadija Shah remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore granted the police further physical remand of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and designer Khadija Shah on Saturday in separate cases pertaining to May 9 riots. The court was informed that new charges related to sedition and inciting mutiny have been added to the rioting and hate speech case in connection with rioting and vandalism at Sherpao Bridge.

The investigation officer (IO) sought further custody of Dr Rashid, who was part of ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

The ATC directed the police to produce Dr Rashid in court on September 14 in the case registered at Sarwar Police Station. Rashid has been arrested multiple times in connection with May 9 protests against Imran’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the police produced Khadija Shah before the ATC in a case pertaining to arson at Askari Tower and sought further physical remand based on additional provisions included in the case.

The ATC accepted the request and granted the police further custody of Shah.

In another case related to the May 9 riots and vandalism, the ATC sent six others on judicial remand.

Accused Arbaz, Abdul Hafeez, Faheem Qaiser, Tahir Khan, Muhammad Gul and Ghulam Abbas, implicated in a case registered at Shadman Police Station, were produced before the court.

The court denied the police’s request for physical remand and sent the accused on judicial remand.

Thousands across the country, with most hailing from Punjab, have been behind bars for months in various cases pertaining to protests that broke out nationwide after Imran’s arrest on May 9. At least 102 suspects have been detained in the military’s custody pending trials under the Army Act.