Action taken against four officers for abusing market committee powers

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Anwar ul Haq has taken strict action against four officers for abusing the powers of Market Committee Islamabad on a large scale, while Director Agriculture has been ignored.

According to the reports, temporary stalls were being made in the place of CDA for the people under the supervision of Market Committee and Director of Agriculture in Sabzi Mandi Islamabad. The cost of each stall was around 30,000 rupees, but 150,000 per person was being charged from the citizens, and there were also complaints that many Afghans were allotted stalls for 2-3 lakh rupees. Safdar Siddiq, an important official of the Vegetable Market Union, and the people of the Agriculture Department were involved in this whole game.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad formed an inquiry committee after the media report came out. In the light of the report, Deputy Director Agriculture Ghafran Shahzad Bajwa has been ordered to submit an administration report, while Assistant Protocol Officer of Grade 16, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has been immediately removed from ICT and sent back to his original institution, Senate. While Market Committee Inspector Umar Waqas and Khalid have been suspended until further notice.

Chief Commissioner Anwar ul Haq has expressed his determination that he will not tolerate corruption in ICT and CDA under any circumstances. But ICT circles say that they have done incomplete justice in their first action because as much responsibility for this corruption case is placed on Ghafran Bajwa, who is the Deputy Director of Agriculture, the same responsibility is on Director of Agriculture Asma Sanaullah. a

Apart from this, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rana Waqas Anwar and Director Labor and Industry Mehreen Baloch are occupying two rest houses of ICT. One rest house is located in Tarlai while the other one is located in Chak Shehzad.