Nawaz Sharif announces to return next month

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday made it clear that he will return to Pakistan next month.

The former prime minister held a meeting with the PML-N workers in London. Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif vowed to power the country towards prosperity. Taking a dig at the opponents, Nawaz Sharif said, “Few people had exploited the country for the sake of achieving specific objectives.”

Last week, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in October. Speaking to a private TV channel earlier, Shehbaz expressed his thoughts in line with the return of Nawaz to the country, saying, “The date regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country will be announced soon.” Earlier in August, Shehbaz Sharif said he will lead the election campaign of the PML-N.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said date of October 15 had been officially selected for Nawaz Sharif’s return to his homeland. He vowed that Nawaz Sharif will return to country and will face the law.

Former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif also commented that accountability of the people is a must thing to run the country forward.