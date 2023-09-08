Dengue Cases

Although the health advisory tried its level best to send out warning signals well ahead of the monsoon season, not much could actually be achieved to counter the looming upsurge of dengue fever. All provinces continue to report more and more viral cases on a daily basis as ministers stress the need for war footing arrangements. The surveillance teams could have been sent out much earlier and effective fumigation campaigns could have helped screech brakes on hospitalisations. Our creaky public healthcare system is in no shape to stomach the onslaught of dengue patients, especially when there is a crippling drug shortage on the loose.

This time, however, Pakistan is not alone in its fight against the breakbone fever. Thanks to global warming, marked by higher average temperatures and longer-than-usual monsoons, the threat, with the fastest spreading incidence, is well on its way to attaining the “pandemic” status. Authorities are scrambling to contain the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh, which is no longer posing its menacing spike in Dhaka alone. With more than 21,200 cases so far, Nepal is witnessing strange patterns, even in its higher mountainous districts.

Meanwhile, unprecedented climatic conditions have created breeding grounds all over the globe and health organisations have been reduced to helplessly emphasising the benefit of preventive measures. There’s no denying the common sense in people protecting themselves at home and outside by spraying repellents and avoiding high-risk hours. Still, the government cannot hide behind the environmental phenomenon for long and, therefore, would have to step in to do the bare minimum.

Going by our repeated clashes with the vindictive mosquitos, everyone knows what needs to be done. Yet, the tenacious outbreaks of the past do not appear to hang heavy on their minds as they carry on with the usual foot-dragging. Repeated fumigation drives should be the focus of the authorities at this point. *