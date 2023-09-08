Youth Coordinators Empowering Young Leaders

In the 129 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, 18 districts and eight divisions have a youth coordinator selected by the PML-N.

PML-N Vice President and Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, handed out the notices while emphasizing the value of empowering young people and involving emerging leaders. PML-N is appointing youth coordinators to give young people a greater say in decision-making and to help them develop their leadership skills.

PML-N believes that young people have the potential to make a positive difference in Pakistan, and the appointment of youth coordinators is a step towards realizing that potential. The notifications were issued to candidates from Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Leh, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, and Lahore divisions.

In the Bahawalpur division, notifications were given to youth coordinators in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Khan. In the Multan division, youth coordinators in Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, and Wahari were notified, while in the Sahiwal division, youth coordinators in Okara, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal were given notifications. In the Lahore division, official notifications were given to youth coordinators of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, and Kasur, apart from the Lahore district.

In Rawalpindi division, youth coordinators in Attock, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and Jhelum were notified, while in Gujranwala division, youth coordinators in Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad were given notifications. In Sargodha division, notifications were given to youth coordinators of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, while in Faisalabad division, youth coordinators in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, and Jhang were notified.

The future of Pakistan’s leadership, according to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is in the hands of young people and women. She praised the party leadership for providing these significant responsibilities to the young coordinators and congratulated them on receiving them. PML-N is committed to empowering the youth, and the appointment of youth coordinators is one way to achieve that goal.

In Punjab, appointing youth coordinators is a good move toward empowering kids and actively involving them in leadership positions. This shows how dedicated the PML-N is to encouraging youth involvement and maximizing their potential for the sake of the nation.

This decision could result in a more vibrant and inclusive political scene in Punjab by giving young people a prominent role in crafting policies and pushing change. The future of Pakistan’s leadership, according to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is in the hands of women and young people, who she highlighted should be empowered and involved in politics. Following the distribution of the notifications to candidates from different Punjabi divisions, districts, and constituencies, PML-N emerged as the party with the highest proportion of female and young voters.

On the party’s performance in future elections, this action is anticipated to be beneficial.

The writer is a LUMS graduate and currently serves as PMLN MPA. She is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and tweets at @hinaparvezbutt