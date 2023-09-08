ECP reviews new result compilation system

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) received a briefing on the operation of the Result Compilation System (RCS) and witnessed a live demonstration of its functionality. The RCS appears to be a new version of the controversial Result Transmission System that collapsed during the 2018 general elections. During the briefing and live demonstrations, the information technology secretary, and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) team shared their feedback on the system.

The notable participants in the briefing included the election commission secretary, adviser, special secretary, the head of the project management unit, and other officials.

In addition, the commission received an update on the current constituency-related activities, which included the successful training of constituency committees, the allocation of seats for both national and provincial assemblies by district, and the initiation of committee tasks.

The ECP was provided with assurance that these designated tasks would be executed in accordance with the established schedule. The electoral oversight body expressed satisfaction with the progress made on delimitations.