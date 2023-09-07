Papaya seeds — the powerhouse of health benefits

As if the soft, sweet and pulpy taste of papaya wasn’t enough for it to be a choice of all generations, do you know that it is packed with a great nutrition profile and its seeds are a source of several health benefits?

This fruit is not only a great option to curb those hunger pangs and sweet cravings without consuming too much sugar or calories, but packed with fibre and antioxidants and rich in Vitamin A and C, Papaya is a great ingredient to cure constipation. However, not just the bright yellow pulp of this fruit, but it is the seemingly inedible seeds, which are loaded with antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids, alkaloids, tannins, saponins; minerals including zinc, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and iron; and essential nutrients ie protein, vitamins and good fats. All these packed together in those small seeds, make it an exceptional ingredient to add to your diet today; more so for the following five benefits. Just like the pulp, the seeds of papaya fruit are also packed with Vitamin C, hence protecting a human’s body against harmful substances and free radicals.

The alkaloid component carpaine, present in papaya seeds, helps eliminate intestinal worms and bacteria, papain and chymopapain aid digestion while the higher fibre content regulates bowel movements; all these combined maintain digestive balance and keep the system healthy.

The fibre in papaya seeds in addition to oleic acid and monosaturated fats also plays a part in reducing LDL cholesterol in the body.

Polyphenols and other powerful antioxidants in these seeds are proven to offer protection against cancerous cells.

Carotene present in papaya seeds helps with regulating hormones like oestrogen, which results in a regular menstrual cycle and also helps relieve periods pain and cramps.