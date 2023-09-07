‘People, Armed Forces intertwined in unbreakable bond’

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday said that people and Pakistan’s armed forces are intertwined in an unbreakable bond. He said that the Pakistani people and its Armed Forces are always ready to offer any kind of sacrifice for the protection of the country. He also said that Pakistan is bound to progress and develop as it is blessed with patriotic people. Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed these views while talking to media representatives during his visit to the tomb of Shaheed Captain Sarwar Muhammad Shaheed in Gujar Khan on the occasion of Defense Day. The speaker said that the people of Gujar Khan, a land of Martyrs, would continue to sacrifice their lives to protect Pakistan. He said, “We are a nation of peaceful people but would prove an unbreakable wall to defend our motherland from any nefarious designs of enemies. While denouncing the 9th May vandalism he said, any action to create a chasm between people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces would never succeed.” He said that no sane individual can dare to create a chasm between people and their forces. Raja Pervez Ashraf said that sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces personnel are written in golden words in the bright annals of Pakistan’s history. Later on, the speaker also visited the mausoleum of Shaheed Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed in Gujar Khan. He said that Pakistan is blessed with brave Armed Forces who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country.