Blome assures Naqvi of expanding economic relations among Pakistan and US

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome at the Chief Minister’s Office, addressing a range of mutual interests, opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade and investment, agricultural collaboration, and the promotion of cooperation for historical building restoration.

During their discussion, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the multifaceted nature of Pakistan-US relations. Under the agreement to establish a sister-state relationship between Punjab and California, the focus is on fostering trade and economic ties, with a particular interest in benefiting from California’s expertise in agriculture, especially seed development. The Chief Minister expressed a warm welcome for American support in restoring historical landmarks across Punjab.

In a cordial exchange, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to Kirsten Hawkins, the newly appointed US Consul General in Lahore, and conveyed his best wishes for her tenure.

US Ambassador Donald Blome reaffirmed his commitment to expanding economic relations between the United States and Pakistan, as well as fostering cooperation in other areas of mutual interest. He pledged to further strengthen ongoing collaborations with the Punjab government across various sectors.

The meeting also saw the participation of US Consul General Kristin Hawkins, Political and Economic Chief Nicholas Katsakis, Political and Economic Officer Douglas Johnston, Political Specialist Sadaf Saad, Provincial Minister of Information Amir Mir, Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar, DG Lahore Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Business District Authority, and the Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, conducted a comprehensive four-hour inspection tour that included visits to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Rangpura Police Station, and Sialkot Sambarial Road in Sialkot. During this visit, concerning issues came to light.

In various wards of the hospital, distressing conditions were discovered, including dirty and bloodstained bed sheets and infestations of bed bugs. The hospital’s wards were also infested with cockroaches and other insects. In addition to this, there were evident issues such as peeling paint, inadequate cleanliness, and poorly maintained washrooms.

Patients and their attendants reported incidents of mistreatment by hospital guards, including solicitation of money. Moreover, there were complaints about the requirement for certain tests to be conducted outside the hospital. Expressing his dismay at the deplorable state of the hospital, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took immediate action. He issued stern warnings to the principal and MS, directing them to rectify the hospital’s situation without delay and promptly address patient complaints.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough assessment of the hospital’s facilities, including the emergency ward, CT scan room, children ward, medical ward, surgical ward, TNT ward, nephrology ward, and other sections. He personally visited patients and inquired about the quality of medical care they were receiving.

In a compassionate move, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the immediate transfer of 4-year-old patient Haya Fatima from the children ward to the Children’s Hospital in a special ambulance. He also assured the girl’s caretakers that she would receive the best possible treatment. Most notably, many patients and doctors expressed satisfaction with the provision of free medications at the hospital. Responding to a complaint from a woman in the children ward, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wasted no time in taking action. He ordered the immediate initiation of legal proceedings against a policeman and a hospital guard accused of extorting money. Both individuals were swiftly arrested by the police, and departmental action was initiated against them. The woman prayed to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for refund and immediate action.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also took the time to meet with attendants on the first-floor rooftop. They voiced concerns about extortion and mistreatment by hospital guards, prompting Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take further action against these guards. Following his visit to the hospital, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi proceeded to Rangpura police station, where he conducted an inspection of various departments. He personally reviewed the handling of citizens’ requests at the front desk and inquired about pending cases. In a commendable gesture, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the cleanliness standards maintained at the police station. Before concluding his visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited Sialkot Sambarial Road. He instructed the Secretary of Communications & Works to expedite the construction and rehabilitation of the road.

In attendance during this comprehensive inspection were the Inspector General of Police, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Communications & Works, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO Sialkot.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit today to oversee preparations for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al Hajveri (R.A). Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Mahfil-e-Sama at the Sama hall, where he attentively listened to renowned Qawwali performances. He commended the Mahfil Sama’s ambiance, with thousands of devoted attendees joining the occasion.

In a meticulous inspection, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited food stalls and the food preparation area. He personally sampled the food intended for devotees to ensure its quality. He also sought feedback from the attendees, who expressed satisfaction with the food’s quality. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi further visited the “milk Sabil” location, examining the milk quality and distributing it among the devotees. He then proceeded to inspect the central control room of Data Darbar, meticulously reviewing security arrangements. In addition to overseeing preparations for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi monitored security arrangements for Hazrat Imam Hussain’s Chehlum through screens in the control room. He issued necessary instructions to CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations to ensure foolproof security measures.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi engaged with devotees during his visit, attentively listening to their concerns and promptly issuing on-the-spot orders for their redressal. At the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al Hajveri (R.A.), Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered special prayers, seeking the country’s security, stability, peace, development, prosperity, and the elevation of martyrs. He emphasized the continuous monitoring of Urs celebration arrangements at all levels, with an unwavering commitment to providing maximum facilities to devotees. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the entire team is diligently working day and night, with regular reviews of arrangements and the security plan.

Among those present on this occasion were Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, Administrator Data Darbar, and relevant officials.

On the occasion of Defense Day, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza paid a solemn visit to the martyrs’ memorial in Cantt.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Syed Amir Raza laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ memorial. They paid heartfelt homage to the tremendous sacrifices made by the martyrs and offered prayers for the elevation of their esteemed ranks.

Expressing his sentiments, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the invaluable significance of the martyrs, referring to them as the nation’s crown and the embodiment of honor. He acknowledged that these brave individuals had safeguarded the country’s borders with their selfless bloodshed.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the enduring peace in Pakistan was a direct result of the everlasting sacrifices made by the martyrs, as well as the resilience of Ghazis and their families. He paid special tribute to the mothers who had seen their sons lay down their lives for the love of their homeland.

Present at this reverent occasion were Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, and military officials, all joining in paying their respects to the revered martyrs.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the exemplary performance of the “Shaheens” of the Pakistan Air Force during the 1965 war when they asserted dominance in the skies. He particularly highlighted the historic achievement of MM Alam, who made history by downing five Indian planes in a mere minute.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that on September 7, the Pakistan Air Force “Shaheens” decisively crushed the air power of the treacherous enemy. During the September War, the Pakistan Air Force showcased remarkable courage, valor, and heroism, bringing immense pride to the nation.

In his message on Air Force Day, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that September 7, 1965, remains a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force. He extended a heartfelt salute to the dedicated personnel of the Pakistan Air Force who tirelessly safeguard the country’s air borders.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force, acknowledging their unwavering commitment and sacrifice. The indelible feats of the Pakistan Air Force continue to be etched in the annals of world defense history.

He underscored that the courage and bravery demonstrated by the Pakistan Air Force during the 1965 war compelled the enemy to retreat, and today serves as a reminder to renew our commitment to safeguarding the nation.