Pakistan outclass Bangladesh by seven wickets in Asia Cup Super Fours opener

LAHORE: Pakistan outclassed Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Super Fours opener of the Asia Cup at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday. Chasing a small target of 194, Pakistan raced home for the loss of three wickets. Opener Imamul Haq was the top scorer with his 78 off 84 balls which included nine boundaries. He was followed by Mohammad Rizwan who posted undefeated 63 for his side. Pakistan struggled a bit during the start of their innings when Fakhar Zaman was removed by Shoriful Islam for 20 runs. After Zaman’s wicket, skipper Babar Azam was bowled by Taskin Ahmed’s low-bounced delivery at 17. Rizwan sealed the victory with a boundary after a brisk half-century.

Babar breaks another Virat Kohli’s ODI record: Skipper Babar Azam achieved the distinction of becoming the fastest captain to reach 2000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing a milestone previously held by India’s Virat Kohli. Babar achieved the distinction in 31 innings, whereas Virat had made 2000 ODI runs as captain in 36 innings. South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Australia’s Michael Clarke are next on the list, with 41 and 47 innings, respectively. Babar achieved the feat as he reached six runs. Last week, Babar stroked a magnificent 151 from just 131 deliveries in the opening game of Asia Cup and went past South Africa great Hashim Amla and became the quickest player in the history of the game to score 19 ODI centuries. Babar reached the feat from just 102 ODI innings, with Amla holding the previous best mark in 104 innings.

Bangladesh cave in for 193: Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 193 runs as the Pakistan bowlers once again put up a great show just like in their matches against Nepal and India. Pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets among themselves to bundle Bangladesh out for a meager score. Rauf finished with 4-19 and Naseem took 3-34 as Bangladesh were derailed by the hosts’ strong bowling line-up, after they had earlier won the toss and opted to bat. The senior duo of Mushfiqur Rahim scored 64 for his 46th half-century while skipper Shakib Al Hasan hit 53, but once their stand of 100 for the fifth wicket was broken, Bangladesh’s innings faltered. Shakib fell while hooking medium-fast bowler Faheem Ashraf in the 30th over, caught at the boundary. His dismissal triggered a collapse of six wickets for 46 runs off 58 balls. Shakib hit seven boundaries in his 53-ball innings while Rahim cracked five boundaries in his 87-ball knock.

The pair had lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 47-4, with Rauf being the chief destroyer at the start of the innings with the wickets of Mohammad Naim (20) and Towhid Hridoy (two). Naseem had started the slide with the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for nought. Rauf returned for his second spell and ended Rahim’s brilliant knock by having the senior batsman caught behind in the 38th over and then got Taskin Ahmed in the same manner for nought. Naseem wrapped up the innings by dismissing Afif Hossain (12) and Shoriful Islam (one), ending the innings in 38.4 overs.