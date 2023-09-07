Yashma turns heads with her style

Popular actor Yashma Gill sets millions of hearts racing with her on-fleek style in the latest reel going viral on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Yashma Gill posted a style reel from a recent glam-up session, majorly influenced by the wildly popular Barbie trend.

The ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ star casually flaunted her style game as she decked up in a modern chic outfit, consisting of a fuchsia dress with a matching sheer cape. The fashionista styled it with butterfly studs, strappy heels and radiant makeup.

The now-viral reel video, with the cover version of the Bollywood song from the movie ‘Aitraaz’ in the background, was watched by more than 44 thousand users on the social site and received love in the form of likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yashma Gill is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Naumaan Ejaz and Usama Khan.

The ensemble cast of the play also features Jamal Shah, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti airs every Thursday and Friday in prime time only on ARY Digital.