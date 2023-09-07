Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah part ways

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino separated three months after welcoming their child, and the former is demanding full custody of their son.

According to The Blast, the 29-year-old has filed a petition to allow the Academy Award winner “reasonable visitation” with his three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

However, as his ex-girlfriend approved joint legal custody, the father-of-four will play a more prominent role in determining his children’s future, including school, medical, and religious decisions.

Talking to The U.S. Sun, the 83-year-old rep Stan Rosenfield stated, “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman.”

Interestingly, the California native added a one-page “voluntary declaration of parentage” signed by both parties and witnessed by a third party, which declared the star to be the biological father. It was carried out six days after the child’s birth on June 6.

Furthermore, Noor is demanding that his ex-boyfriend pay the legal fees. While the child support amount is not specified in the filing.

Before Pacino and Noor’s romance began in April 2022, the latter had been romantically linked to a number of high-profile names.