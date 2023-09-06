Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh wiped out for 193 runs in Super 4 encounter

Bangladesh were bowled out for 193 runs by Pakistani bowlers in the opening Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Bangladesh chose to bat against the Men in Green, as the continental championship reaches the Super 4 round.

So far, Pakistan has finished first in Group A with three points and a net run rate of 4.76, while its opponents today are second in Group B with two points.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam says he is focused on the game, not the record, as he continues to break cricket records.